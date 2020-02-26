VIDEO: Munich in 8K!

MUNICH — MunichNOW Media — We recently received this amazing video – the first we have ever seen of our big village in 8K!

The following is from the videographer:

This is our first video in 8K resolution. It is the amazing and main city of Bavaria, Munich in 8K. This time our choice was just hyperlapse and timelapse technology in 8K resolution. This is the first video in this resolution on our chanel Cities in 4K. We used over 4000 pictures to complete this video.

Hope you will enjoy the amazing scenes in 8K of the beautiful buildings and parts of Munich like Frauenkirche, Neues Rathaus, Olympiaturm, Olympiapark, BMW Welt, BMW Museum, Allianz Arena, Marienplatz, Odeonsplatz, Residenzplatz, Friedensengel, Nymphenburger Schloß and many more. Munich in 8K Filmed and Edited by Amir Kulaglic using: Sony a7r II and Sony a7r III for Timelapse, Hyperlapse.

All Stock Footage are available for licensing in HD, 4K and 8K , contact me here: citiesin4k@gmail.com