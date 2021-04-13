MUNICH — (MunichNOW Sport) — OutDoor by ISPO 2021 is moving from its original date in July to fall for one time only: From October 5 to 7, 2021, Europe’s largest industry platform for the outdoors industry will take place online and on-site as a Global Summit Edition.

The event will focus on personal meeting, specialist exchange and the forging of new business relationships. There will also be curated areas for brand presentation.

“In the wake of the current developments in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, OutDoor by ISPO 2021 would not be guaranteed to take place on the planned date in July. Based on the necessary caution and with the required pragmatism, we have therefore decided, together with the European Outdoor Group (EOG), to move the event to fall at an early stage,” says Klaus Dittrich, Chairman and CEO of Messe München. “We are also planning both physical and digital elements in order to be able to react as flexibly as possible to all eventualities.”

Given that the order season has already ended at the chosen time, OutDoor by ISPO 2021 will take place as a Global Summit Edition. The goal is an on-site industry meeting at the Munich exhibition center with digital extension that offers everyone involved enough space for exchange, inspiration and information.

Clear action recommendations for the industry

What are the current developments in the field of circular economy? What due diligence must a company fulfill in connection with supply chain legislation? What are the effects and significance of the prevailing outdoor trends and the increased demand in urban areas? And to what extent does a consistent, meaningful and sustainable brand orientation influence corporate strategies, brand and product developments and employer branding?

Participants can expect answers to these and similar questions, as well as recommendations and guidelines for their own actions as part of the conference program. In addition to being able to participate in the conference, companies will have the opportunity to present specific brands in the event space.

Integration of the European Outdoor Summit

A central component of the program will be the European Outdoor Summit, which is being integrated into OutDoor by ISPO for the first time. Mark Held, President of the European Outdoor Group, organizer of the summit, says: “With the combination, we are bundling our expertise in the area of trade fair and conference organization and concentrating our capacities. Together we will create a trend-setting industry meeting with the highest level of added value for everyone involved under the current circumstances.”

Exhibitors and visitors will be gradually provided with further information on the latest developments here.

About OutDoor by ISPO

OutDoor by ISPO is the year-round international platform for a new outdoor movement, combined with the largest annual European trade fair for the outdoor sector. This is carried out in close cooperation with the industry association European Outdoor Group (EOG). ISPO Business Solutions is expanding the portfolio all year round with both digital and analog services, and has created a wide-reaching platform for the entire outdoors community. The trade fair OutDoor by ISPO was held for the first time at the Messe München Exhibition Center from June 30 to July 3, 2019. From 1993 to June 2018, Friedrichshafen hosted the event.

About ISPO

ISPO is the world’s leading sports network for business professionals and consumer experts. The platform was launched in 1970 and brings together an integrated range of industry-related analog and digital services under the ISPO family brand name.

The platform includes the world’s largest multi-segment exhibitions ISPO Munich, ISPO Beijing and ISPO Shanghai; Europe’s largest outdoor trade fair, OutDoor by ISPO; the online news portal ISPO.com; as well as Business Solutions ISPO Digitize, ISPO Brandnew, ISPO Open Innovation, ISPO Award, ISPO Academy, ISPO Textrends, ISPO Job Market and ISPO Shop. With this far-reaching mix of innovation promotion, industry networking, know-how and editorial content, ISPO works 365 days a year to support companies and sports enthusiasts, and to foster passion for sport worldwide.

Messe München

Messe München is one of the world’s leading networking platforms. In a reflection of the slogan “Connecting Global Competence,” Messe München serves as a global networking platform and brings together decision makers from all parts of the world. Messe München’s portfolio comprises more than 50 trade fairs for capital and consumer goods as well as new technologies that focus on the latest social issues. These trade fairs include the world-leading trade fairs bauma, BAU, IFAT and ISPO Munich. The roughly 200 events organized by Messe München each year attract about 50,000 exhibitors and 3 million visitors.