MUNICH — (MunichNOW Arts & Culture) — Acclaimed actress and singer Linda Purl has announced that she will return to live performing after taking time off for the duration of the pandemic. After dividing time between her homes, her families, the great outdoors, artistic projects involving paintbrushes and tree trunks, and a much-publicized new romance with fellow television icon Patrick Duffy, the star of stage and screen has decided to try out a new screen for her performance venue: the computer screen.

Ms. Purl will join the many artists turning to MetropolitanZoom as a performance option, when she premieres her new show OUT AND ABOUT – SONGS FOR A NEW BEGINNING on June 15th at 8 pm EST. The virtual nightclub experience has successfully created a platform for artists needing to work during the pandemic, a platform that helps artists to reach audiences around the world. Through MetropolitanZoom, Linda Purl fans everywhere can get their favorite jazz-singing-ballad-crooning diva delivered right to their own home.

For her return to the microphone, Linda has joined forces with Tedd Firth once more in an act that will be comprised of songs from their last three albums, though the theme of the show is completely spelled out in the title: getting back out there and back to it. Since beginning her artistic partnership with Mr. Firth, Purl has done a deep dive into the layered intricacies of jazz arrangements that show off her wide-ranging vocal and interpretive skills.

The three albums from which OUT AND ABOUT will be made up are 2014’s Midnight Caravan, Up Jumped Spring from 2016, and the 2020 (that’s right, a pandemic release) hit Taking a Chance On Love, and even a cursory listen to the tracks of any of the CDS is evidence that the June 15th performance will be one of quality.

Tickets for this very special event can be purchased here:

https://metropolitanzoom.ticketleap.com/linda-purl-061521/

Background:

Described by the London Times, “Purl cuts loose with all the authority of a seasoned jazz vocalist…she is mesmerizing” and by the Los Angeles Times as “A true American sweetheart…riveting…a gifted song stylist”.

Past concert venues include Feinstein’s at 54 Below, Lincoln Center Jazz, Birdland, Catalina Jazz Club, Colorado Springs Symphony, Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, Naples Philharmonic, Crazy Coqs in London, Club Raye in Paris and Satin Doll in Tokyo.

She has performed with the Glenn Miller, Diva Jazz and Orlando Jazz Orchestras. Solo albums are Alone Together, Out of this World—Live, Midnight Caravan and Up Jumped Spring and newly released, Taking a Chance on Love.

“An act that literally takes your breath away…an impressive range, perfect intonation, awesome phrasing. In a tired landscape of cabaret yawns she is one solid hour of seamless enchantment.” Says Rex Reed and the NY Times, Purl, “melts as softly as Judy Garland..”

Purl is known to millions for her running roles on multiple, iconic television series. Besides being Ritchie Cunningham’s girlfriend, Fonzie’s fiancée on Happy Days, Matlock’s daughter Charlene Matlock, Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on The Office, she has starred in over 45 made-for-TV movies. Recent roles include recurring on Homeland, Designated Survivor and currently Hacks on HBO-Max.

Theatre credits (partial listing) Broadway: The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Getting and Spending. Off-broadway, Mr. Toole, The Baby Dance. Regional at such theatres as: Long Wharf, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Old Globe, Mark Taper Forum, South Coast Repertory, Santa Fe Opera, Cleveland Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, The Lensic Santa Fe, Berkeley Rep, Williamstown Theatre Festival (six seasons); Theatre Princesse Grace, Monaco; Imperial Theatre, Tokyo, Japan. Partial film: Bender, Mighty Joe Young, Leo and Loree; Sundays. Upcoming: Paul’s Promise www.lindapurl.com. IG: @LindaPurl

Portions of this article first appeared at Broadwayworld.com