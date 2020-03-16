Munich English Speaking AA
Munich English Speaking AA
http://www.aa-munich.org/
Munich English Speaking AA

MUNICH — (Public Service Announcement) —  Munich English Speaking Alcoholics Anonymous has confirmed that all of the nine meetings each week have been suspended through the end of April due to the corona virus pandemic.

In an effort to provide continued support for members, travelers, and any other interested parties, a daily online Skype meetings have been set up at 8pm every evening.

Details of these daily online Skype meetings can be found at the English Speaking AA Munich Website.

Munich English Speaking AA
Munich English Speaking AA

In addition, fellowship members are advised to keep in telephone and chat contact with other members, keep up with AA literature, and to subscribe to AA podcasts and speaker tape website. Links can be found at the local English Speaking Munich AA website.

Munich English Speaking AA
Munich English Speaking AA
Munich English Speaking AA
Continental Europe English Speaking AA

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.