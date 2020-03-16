MUNICH — (Public Service Announcement) — Munich English Speaking Alcoholics Anonymous has confirmed that all of the nine meetings each week have been suspended through the end of April due to the corona virus pandemic.

In an effort to provide continued support for members, travelers, and any other interested parties, a daily online Skype meetings have been set up at 8pm every evening.

Details of these daily online Skype meetings can be found at the English Speaking AA Munich Website.

In addition, fellowship members are advised to keep in telephone and chat contact with other members, keep up with AA literature, and to subscribe to AA podcasts and speaker tape website. Links can be found at the local English Speaking Munich AA website.