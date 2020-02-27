At the Democrats Abroad Global Presidential Primary, YOU choose the 2020 Democratic nominee for President of the United States.

Don’t miss your chance to vote in person this presidential year! Join thousands of U.S. citizens like you, living abroad, who will participate in this year’s Global Presidential Primary through Democrats Abroad.

Every vote counts! Join us in Munich on TWO days to cast your vote:

Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020 from 12 pm – 8 pm

Saturday, March 7th, 2020 from 11 am – 3:30 pm

Please invite and share this with your American friends and colleagues. RSVP (not required but appreciated) on this page.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ➜

Here are some common questions about Democrats Abroad’s global presidential primary. If you don’t see your question here, get in touch!

Who is eligible to participate?

Democrats Abroad has just a few requirements for voting in the primary:

Be abroad and be a U.S. citizen

Be a member of Democrats Abroad

Be 18 years old as of November 3, 2020

Not have voted, or plan to vote, in any other 2020 state presidential primary (see below for more details)

What if I’m not a member of Democrats Abroad?

You can sign up today, or on the day of the primary: https://www.democratsabroad.org/join

I can’t attend the event but want to vote. What can I do?

If you can’t join us in person, as long as you’re a member of Democrats Abroad, you can also vote remotely. Look for your primary ballot in your inbox on February 18, 2020.

I vote in California. Can I vote in the Global Presidential Primary and the California primary?

You can only vote in the presidential primary once. That means that if you vote in the Global Primary but also want to vote in California for the down-ballot primary races (such as for your congressperson), you can! Just skip the presidential question on your California ballot.

I have already received my overseas absentee ballots for this year from California. Why should I participate in the Democrats Abroad Global Presidential Primary instead of voting in the California presidential primary?

While thousands and thousands of people will participate in the Global Presidential Primary this year, millions will vote in your home state. That means that, as an individual, your primary vote with Democrats Abroad is more powerful than if you were to vote in California — in fact, four times more powerful!

Who will win the Global Presidential Primary?

That’s up to you to decide! We’ll be announcing the results of our primary on March 23, 2020, so stay tuned!

I have questions about voting.

Please email gotv@democratsabroad.org so we can help!

I have other questions about the Global Primary in Munich.

Please email munich@democratsabroad.de, and we’ll get back to you soon.

I’m a journalist and would like to interview someone or cover the primary.

Please email munich@democratsabroad.de with your question or request; we’ll be in touch right away.