MUNICH –(Special from Mike Richardson)– When I started this project I had no intention of sticking to historical places, but rather to try and keep it random. Keeping that in mind, I present the Flaschenöffner.

Tourists are always looking for the best place to drink when in Munich and I can tell you with great certainty that it is probably the Hofbräuhaus or Augustiner Keller that you should be visiting. The problem in saying that is midnight will come around and you will be looking for “just another beer.”

There are several options at this point, but sadly this too shall pass. At three in the morning you find yourself either calling it a night or searching for a rare bar that is still open and will serve you in the state that you find yourself in at this hour.

It is at this point where I would recommend stumbling your way to the Flaschenöffner for another few CREW Republic beers. When they throw you out it’s 5am…so go watch the sun come up on the banks of the Isar. Don’t forget to grab a beer for the road, after all it IS the bottle opener.

The Flaschenöffner is only a five minute walk from the Marienplatz or a short U-bahn (U1 or U2 to Fraunhoferstrasse) ride if it is still running at that point. There also happens to be a tram stop right there (tram 18 or N27). Anyways, the address is: Fraunhoferstraße 37

