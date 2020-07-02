Entity Theatre e.V. presents The Tempest – a digital project

MUNICH — (MunichNOW Arts & Culture) –Following on from the success of its previous open-air Shakespeare performances, Entity Theatre returns this summer with an exciting new production: The Tempest – a digital project, directed by Conny Loder and produced by Ken Lawler. With theatres closed due to COVID-19, Entity has moved its activities online and will be streaming The Tempest on its YouTube channel in July.

For this production, actors from across Europe have collaborated online and are thrilled to present one of Shakespeare’s later plays to a global audience. For more information on where to watch, please go to entitytheatre.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The Tempest

Once upon a time in Milan, Duke Prospero was deposed by his ambitious sister, Antonia.

Sending both Prospero and his daughter Miranda off to a remote island, Antonia claims

Prospero’s place and installs herself as Duchess of Milan.

Several years later, Antonia is on board a ship returning from a royal wedding: Alonso, King of Naples, has married his daughter Claribel to the prince of Tunis. Also on board are several other nobles, including Alonso’s son, Ferdinand. Returning from Tunis to Italy, the ship is sunk in a terrible storm, coincidentally close to the island that Prospero inhabits. Or was it a coincidence?

It soon becomes clear that Prospero, who is much devoted to magic, has ordered his spirit, Ariel, to whip up a storm, but to lead all passengers safely ashore. Ferdinand is separated from the others and soon falls in love with Miranda; Alonso, Antonia and the other nobles try to find their way around the island, continually being tricked by Ariel and Prospero’s other spirits.

Meanwhile Caliban, Prospero’s slave, teams up with two jolly drunkards that were on board the ship – Stephano and Trinculo – who plot to depose Prospero as ruler of the island.

Where will it all end?

Streaming on YouTube this July

This production will premiere on the 9th of July 2020 at 7pm CEST and will be available for streaming on our YouTubeChannel till Sunday, 12 July 2020 midnight. The production is in English, our actors come from all over Europe. They rehearsed for several weeks online, never met in person and are thrilled to present their show to a global audience.

About Conny Loder, director

Conny Loder studied English and German for a teacher’s profession in Munich, took a M.Litt. at the Shakespeare Institute, Stratford-upon-Avon, and earned a Ph.D. from Greifswald University. She directed previous Entity shows – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Merry Wives of Windsor, As You Like It, Twelfth Night, Hamlet and Romeo & Juliet. She also founded the youth acting group, ESM Players, for which she has directed Richard III, Macbeth and Shakespeare’s Complete Works. Other theatre experience includes: Front of House and the Learning Department at the Royal Shakespeare Company. Convinced that everyone can enjoy Shakespeare and that his plays were written to be performed rather than analysed, she not only directs but also leads excursions to London to attend Shakespeare performances, workshops with actors, and to retrace the steps of Early Modern theatre.

About Entity Theatre e.V.

Entity Theatre e.V. was founded by Danny Strike and Alison Sandford as Entity Theatre

Workshop in 1999. What began with a small group of drama enthusiasts has grown and

developed through countless workshops and plays into Entity Theatre e.V.

Today Entity is an international, English-language theatre group located in Munich. We have

members aged 18 and upwards from all corners of the world, and we welcome people with

diverse backgrounds to participate in our activities and performances.

Entity is a regular member of FEATS, the Festival of European Anglophone Theatrical Societies (feats.eu), and has won numerous awards at this competition.

The winter production for this season will be Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery by Ken Ludwig, directed by Kate Scholes.

Contact:

Ken Lawler – Production

ken.lawler@entitytheatre.org

All photos and graphics courtesy of Entity Theatre e.V.