A tragic comedy. A timeless classic: For this year’s winter production Munich’s English community theatre Entity has chosen the masterpiece of Russian author and playwright Anton Chekhov. The Seagull is a heart-wrenching and absurdly funny story about love, art and ill-fated ambition. Stage and light transform the setting; a country manor at the edge of a lake, into an estranged, dreamlike place.

An international cast breathes life into Chekhov’s multi-layered characters, who never mean what they say and hide real emotions behind eccentric behaviour. The audience cannot help but sympathise with their tragic failings, only to be surprised at the next moment by hilariously funny scenes full of dark humour.

Performances in English take place November 28-30, 2019 at Pepper Theater Neuperlach.

About the Play:

On his uncle’s estate in the Russian countryside, young writer Konstantin is preparing the performance of his first self-written play, hoping to finally impress his mother Irina, an ageing actress. But Drama begins to unfold as soon as the audience arrives at the little stage by the lake, and in the aftermath of that fateful evening Konstantin and his guests struggle with artistic failure and unrequited love, while trying to accept or escape their petty, unsatisfying lives.

About the Author:

Anton Chekhov (1860-1904) is among the greatest writers of Russian literature. Though a physician by profession, he composed more than 600 literary works, which for the most part portray bourgeois life in the Russian countryside. His plays, which tend to focus more on creating a specific mood than the plot itself, have significantly influenced modern theatre.

An Entity Theatre e.V. production, performed in English.

Directed by Bogdan Tabacaru

Produced by Katrin Fegert

Cast

Esther Gilvray (Irina Arkadina), Oliver Sachgau (Konstantin), Roger Voight (Sorin), Dasha Kozlova (Nina), Shreyas Bettadapura Raghavendra (Shamrayev), Doris Herwig (Polina), Luiza Maddalozzo (Masha), Makrand Mujumdar (Trigorin), Antoine Pelletier (Dorn), Probal Shome (Medvedenko) Martin Büsing (Yakov)

Dates:

November 28-30, 8pm

February 19-22, 8pm



Venue:

Pepper Theater

Thomas-Dehler-Straße 12

81737 Munich-Neuperlach

Tickets

€18 (€12 concessions)

Reserve online: https://the_seagull.eventbrite.com

Get more information on our blog: https://lendmeatenor.wordpress.com

About Entity Theatre e.V.:

Entity Theatre e.V. is a 20-year old Munich based English-speaking community theatre company. We are a volunteer-driven organisation with an eclectic and diverse group of members from across the globe. The thread that unites us is an inherent passion for theatre, and an obsession for good storytelling. Our artistic vision is built on the foundation of a theatre that engages, entertains, questions, provokes, and breaks boundaries. Our mission is to create theatre work that includes, but is not limited to, plays, staged readings, workshops, playreading, and theatre festivals. We are an open and transparent organisation, and are always looking for new members to work with us and contribute to Munich’s English-speaking theatre community.theatre.

Contact:

Entity Theatre e.V.

Post office box: 83 03 25

81703 Munich

www.entitytheatre.com